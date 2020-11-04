By Anthony Ada Abraham,

Much to the surprise of many Americans invested in the Donald Trump/Joe Biden electoral competition, some people voted for Kanye West.

According to Houston Chronicle, early voting numbers showed the rapper-turned-presidential candidate garnered 0.1 per cent of the ballots cast in Louisiana, 0.3 per cent in Oklahoma, 0.3 percent in Arkansas and 0.3 percent in Mississippi, among a few other states.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to US Politics Polls on Twitter, “At least 50,000 Americans voted for Kanye West.” It’s not at all likely he will be elected, but he has vowed to “cure homelessness and hunger” if he wins.

According his post, he believes that “KANYE 2024” is in the offing and there’s a huge prospect.