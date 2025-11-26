The Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has approved four airports; Owerri, Enugu, Yola and Ilorin airports, to operate till 10 pm.

The approval came after the calls by stakeholders to increase the time for flight operations at other airports other than Abuja and Lagos airports.

Director General NAMA, Engr Ahmed Umar Farouk disclosed this at the 2025 aviation stakeholder forum held yesterday in Abuja.

Represented by the director, Air Traffic Services, Mr John Tayo, the NAMA boss said ad-hoc operation had also been given to Air Peace for Anambra and Asaba airports.

He said “We are always available to grant extension because of our capacity. For now, we will not be able to operate all the airports in the country till 10pm. But following your directive, sir, we started till 10pm with those airports I mentioned.”

Highlighting some of their progress, the NAMA DG said they had provided a fully functional flight calibration unit, which is used to calibrate our navigational aids and validate our instrument approach procedure.

He said they had also signed an agreement with Sierra Leone and Liberia to provide them with calibration and instrument approach procedure validation in accordance with ICAO standards.

Meanwhile the minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu had approved special funds for the provision of NAMA equipment.

He said “This means that the provision of NAMA equipment is being moved from budgetary provisions into special funds”