An Owerri based lawyer and critic of Governor Hope Uzodimma, Barrister Chinedu Agu has been remanded at the Owerri Correctional Centre for allegedly writing inciting comments on his Facebook page.

This is even as the chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Owerri branch, Chief Chris Ihentuge said they will seek for Agu’s bail from the Federal High Court since the bail was denied.

An Owerri chief magistrate, Obinna Njemanze ordered the remand of Agu on Thursday after he was arraigned on a four count charge.

The magistrate disclosed that he lacked the jurisdiction to try Agu over allegations bordering on cyberstalking and defamation of character.

Thereafter, he adjourned the case to October 29th and ordered that the file be forwarded to the Imo State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) who will assign the case to a court with jurisdiction.

Agu was alleged to had committed offences contrary to and punishable under section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrime (prohibition, prevention etc) amendment Act, 2024 following his opinion articles criticising the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

According to the Imo State Commissioner for Police, Agu had on August 30th, 2025 through his Facebook page wrote an article saying “the courts are closed and justice has been kidnapped not by bandits in the bush, but by bandit in government” and “this, is not government, this is tyranny trapped in sinking bureaucracy”.

The Police boss held that Agu knew that his posts were false and could incite the people against Governor Uzodimma and his cabinet, and cause a breakdown of law and order in the state and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Amendment Act, 2024.

A former Attorney General of Imo State, Barr Milletus Nlemadim, who led the team of lawyers, sought Agu’s bail but was turned down by the Magistrate.

Agu, a known critic of Governor Uzodimma’s administration, was arrested on Tuesday after honouring a second police invitation.

His arrest and arraignment were based on a petition by the Imo Democratic Alliance, signed by Umukoro Marvis Udochukwu, accusing the lawyer of publishing inciting articles.

Several lawyers trooped into the court, including the chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Owerri branch, Chief Chris Ihentuge; the chairman of the Eastern Bar Forum, Damian Nosike; and several others.