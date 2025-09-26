In a significant move underscoring its commitment to merit-based progression and national security reform, the federal government has decorated 16 newly appointed deputy comptrollers-general, deputy commandants-general, and deputy controllers-general (DCGs) across four primary paramilitary services under the Ministry of Interior.

The 16 decorated officers are drawn from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The appointees included six DCGs from the NIS, three from the NSCDC, four from the NCoS, and three from the Federal Fire Service.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who presided over the decoration, described the occasion as a “watershed moment” in the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s drive to reward excellence, competence, and loyalty in public service.

He said, “Today’s decoration ceremony is a huge one. None of you got this based on nepotism. You earned it. Your appointments were based strictly on seniority, competence, and performance in exams marked by independent and external military examiners.”

He noted that the era of stagnation and favouritism in the promotion system has ended, stressing that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, career progression has become both predictable and rewarding.

He said, “When we came on board, stagnation was the order of the day. Many competent officers retired without ever receiving this kind of recognition. But today, 80% of the newly decorated senior officers were earlier elevated to Assistant CGs under this same administration.”

Reeling out the government’s strides in capacity building and welfare enhancement, the Minister cited improved salaries, the introduction of peculiar allowances, and the approval of a ‘salary for life’ policy for retired CGs and DCGs as hallmarks of President Tinubu’s welfare-oriented governance.

“Anytime there’s a burden on our paramilitary services, this government lifts it. This is not about campaigning. It’s about creating a system that rewards hard work, encourages innovation, and delivers results.”

Dr Tunji-Ojo further charged the newly decorated officers to justify the trust reposed in them, urging them to act as catalysts of transformation within their various commands.

“Let’s show the world Nigerian paramilitary agencies are ready for results that our borders are secure. That our correctional facilities are centres of reform. That NSCDC is a trusted custodian of critical infrastructure.”

In a clear message to aspiring officers, the Minister emphasised that promotions would continue to be earned through performance, not lobbying.

He said, “For those who desire this rank, don’t lobby me. Work hard and earn it. Share your innovative ideas. Contribute to building the kind of Nigeria we all dream about.”

He called on the new appointees to maintain discipline and cooperation with their superiors, reminding them that their positions make them role models to thousands of junior officers.

The Minister emphasised that as the federal government continues its reforms in the interior sector, the latest round of promotions and decorations signals not just a reward for excellence, but a renewed push to fortify national security institutions with capable leadership.

“With expectations now higher than ever, the onus rests on all of you, newly promoted DCGs, to translate this recognition into real-time results in policy execution, personnel motivation, and institutional transformation.

“Give your best to Nigeria. Let the love of this country extinguish any flame of disloyalty within you. You’ve been honoured by your service, don’t disappoint Mr President.”

Earlier, Maj. Gen. A.M. Jibril congratulated the officers and charged them to remain professional and uphold the core values of integrity, discipline, and service.

“You’ve shown dedication to duty. However, greater responsibilities await you. Carry this rank with dignity and never compromise on the ideals that got you here,” he said.