Owerri Zone Stakeholders have backed Governor Hope Uzodimma’s second term bid ahead of the November 11,2023 gubernatorial contest.

They also passed a vote of confidence on his administration, as they urged him to hand over to an Owerri person after the end of his eight-year term in 2027.

The decision of the major stakeholders comprising traditional rulers, political leaders, women and youth leaders to back Governor Hope Uzodimma for a second term in 2023 was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the host, Eze Akujobi David Osuagwu, Ezikoche 11 of Awaka Ancient Kingdom, Chairman of the Owerri Council of Traditional Rulers.

The people commended the effort of Uzodimma in tackling insecurity and bringing the situation back to normalcy. They called on all Imo indigenes coming home for the Christmas period to feel free to do so because Imo State is calm again.

They also urged all Imolites and politicians to eschew violence, and embrace peace, stating, that the state cannot afford to sacrifice peace on the altar of selfish political interest.

The resolution also captured the developmental strides of Uzodimma, especially in the area of infrastructure with particular reference to the dualisation of Owerri-Orlu Road (36km), the Owerri – Okigwe road, Phase one (29km), and the reconstruction of Owerri-Umuahia Road through Mbaise and rehabilitation of numerous roads within Owerri metropolis.

The leaders commended the quality of the roads and other critical projects which they noted included drainages, and streetlights, across the state. They also highlighted the recent launch of the “Industrial Policy for Imo State” which they emphasised will benefit Owerri Zone and the entire state.

The stakeholders also eulogised the governor for investing in human capital beyond infrastructure and industries. They considered human capital development as a veritable ingredient for sustainable development.

On the rotation of power, the people affirmed that it should be the turn of Owerri Zone after a constitutional two-term mandate of Senator Uzodimma.

They called on their people from Owerri Zone to support the administration of Uzodimma to continue his good works of laying the foundation for an Owerri man to succeed him.