State governors, legislators, religious and traditional leaders and socio-political organisations yesterday condemned Sunday’s attack on worshippers in Ondo State by terrorists in which over 50 people were killed.

In their separate reactions, the leaders renewed their demand for the overhaul of the country’s security architecture.

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu described the terror attack on innocent worshipers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, as a horrific massacre.

Akeredolu, who directed all public buildings, facilities and official residences to fly all flags in the state at half -mast for seven days, said the attack was a calculated assault on the people of the state.

Akeredolu, who visited the scene of the attack, also visited the hospitals where survivors are receiving medical attention.

He was also at the palace of the Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, to condole with the monarch over the sad incident.

In a statement released by Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the Governor said: “Those who unleashed this unprovoked terror attack on our people have tested our collective resolves. We will not be deterred in responding appropriately to this dastardly act.”

Akeredolu was joined by members of the state executive council led by the secretary to the state government, Princess Oladunni Odu.

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Bishop Jude Arogundade, also visited the scene with the governor.

Governor Akeredolu said, “That it happened in a church, to say the least, is most condemnable. I feel terribly sad, and I can understand our people are in a sad mood. Nobody will see or hear what happened here that will feel safe.

“But let me tell you, we have a duty to protect you. Our security agencies lost about two men. It was not an expected attack. It was sudden. How they entered and escaped is still surprising. What happened met us unexpectedly.

“On this matter, don’t retaliate. We know what to do and you will hear it. The perpetrators will never escape. We are after them. And I can assure you we will get them. I am not boasting.”

He condoled with those who lost their dear ones in the attack and pledged that such an attack will not be allowed to happen again.

“We must be very vigilant. I want to particularly send a word of condolence to the bishop. What they damaged here is much. Dynamite was used. We can see pools of blood everywhere.

“I have come to appeal to you to maintain your calm and let the security agencies take charge. They are taking this seriously. Please, don’t take laws into your hands,” he said.

At the palace of Olowo of Owo, Governor Akeredolu said the gunmen made a mistake of attacking Owo, vowing that they will not escape justice.

The Olowo commended Governor Akeredolu for showing leadership, adding that it takes genuine leadership for the governor to have flown into the state from Abuja barely three hours after the incident happened.

He said, “It’s quite unfortunate that this kind of incident would happen in Owo. There must be a motive behind this. It behoves on our security agencies to investigate this deep down so that those behind it will face the full wrath of the law.

“No one brings battle into Owo. We shall give it what it takes. I believe the federal government should be much more concerned. Those behind this want to cause discord in the country. The whole nation is challenged. On our part, whatever is expected of us, we will do. I have spoken to our youths to remain calm,” the Olowo said.

At the hospitals, Governor Akeredolu commended the doctors and health workers for the prompt attention given to the survivors of the terror attack.

Reps Caucus Ask PMB To Adopt Proactive Security Measures

In its reaction, the minority caucus in the House of Representatives condemned the gruesome killing of over 50 innocent Nigerians worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State on Sunday by suspected terrorists.

The caucus in a statement signed by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, said it was deeply pained that innocent Nigerians had continued to be massacred by terrorists because of the incompetence and manifest lack of capacity by the All Progressives Congresss (APC) administration to confront terrorism and secure the nation.

“This attack is yet another sad commentary on the abysmal failure of the Buhari-led APC administration to decisively confront terrorists in their apparently organized attacks on our nation, a situation that has emboldened these outlaws to continue to ravage our nation and murder our citizens with reckless abandon,” he said.

The caucus, however, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to end his administration’s lethargic approach to insecurity, review its strategies and adopt more proactive measures to tackle terrorism and curb the worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

“President Buhari must also take firm steps to secure the release of Nigerians languishing in abductors’ dens, including kidnapped students of various institutions and victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train terrorist attack.”

The caucus condoled with the government and people of Ondo State, and the families of the victims of the attack even as it called on the security forces to ensure that the perpetrators do not go unpunished.

Northern Governors, NSCIA Say Perpetrators Out To Stir Religious Hatred

Meanwhile, the Northern Governors’ Forum has expressed its annoyance at the attack on worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church Owo, Ondo State.

Chairman of the Forum and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong said the Forum totally condemns the unprovoked attack on the church and its worshippers which is a clear attempt by criminals to instigate religious hatred and inflame passions among Nigerians.

According to a statement issued by the director of press and public affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, the governor condoled with the survivors, families of victims, the Catholic Church and the Christian body in Nigeria, and called on security agencies to do its utmost to apprehend those behind the sacrilege, their sponsors and collaborators.

On its part, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has condemned the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

The organisation, an apex umbrella body for Muslims in the country, described the heinous attack as not just only a crime against humanity but also a grievous and inexplicable sin.

The Islamic body headed by Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, in a statement issued yesterday and signed by its director of administration, Arc. Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, enjoined all peoples of faith to see the attack as a direct attack on all law-abiding citizens and should therefore be in the vanguard to halt the evil that appears to be assailing the life, property and integrity of humanity, particularly believers in God.

The Council commiserated with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Catholic community, the government and people of Ondo State and the families of the victims in this period of immeasurable agony and distress.

CAN, Ohanaeze, PANDEF Demand Review Of Security Structure

Worried by the last Sunday’s killing of over 50 worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has again called on the federal government to totally overhaul the country’s security architecture.

CAN also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the recycling of those criminals and terrorists in the name of a de-radicalising programme.

In a statement signed by the media assistant to CAN, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, on behalf of the CAN president, His Eminence, Rev Samson Ayokunle, the association argued that if the de-radicalising programme is not counterproductive, how come criminalities are always on the increase, while nowhere is safe in the country. The association described the Owo church killings as sad, condemnable, outrageous and satanic, adding that there is no explanation for the unprovoked attack and assault on a place of worship.

Ayokunle said the menace of insecurity in the country had gotten out of hand, noting that criminals now operate with impunity all over the country, while government appears to be so busy with the 2023 general election that it has no time for the unending killings in the country.

The association also called on the state governors to meet with the President to find a lasting solution to these killings, adding that issuing mere press statements of condemnations and what looks like empty threats are apparently not a way out of it.

“We are praying for the government and the security agencies to get it right before it will be too late. If the federal government is not interested in the state police, what efforts are being put in place to arrest this unpleasant situation?” the statement added.

For its part, the apex Igbo social-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, condemned the massacre of Christian worshippers at Owo and reiterated its call for the restructuring of the security architecture as a practical strategy for checking insecurity in the country.

A statement issued by Alex Ogbonnia, the spokesman of the organization, expressed regret that Nigerians can no longer walk or travel freely on account of the level of insecurity in the land.

Ohanaeze urged the governors of Southern Nigeria to come together and strengthen their local vigilante groups especially the Amotekun and Ebubeagu in order to ensure the safety of their people.

The organisation maintained that a vast federation such as Nigeria requires a multi-level security network to complement the central security apparatus.

“Security becomes a collective responsibility only if there is a collective security consciousness. The philosophy behind Ebubeagu is that every community has volunteers and representation in the local security outfit. The local terrain is better understood and navigated by the indigenous security operators; hence the need to domesticate security for effective services.”

Similarly, Akwa Ibom state Governor Udom Emmanuel and the leadership of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) have joined the growing calls for the federal government to re-jig the security system and expand its network for a holistic action against forces terrorizing the country.

Emmanuel in a statement by his senior special assistant and chief press secretary (CPS), Mr Ekerete Udoh, lamented the incessant attacks and killing of innocent Nigerians, noting that the new dimension of violence whereby worship centres have become the targets was very worrisome.

In the same vein, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has impressed on the federal government to ensure that the security architecture of the country is insulated from politics and is professionally administered to play its professional role of defending the country and protecting its people.

National chairman of PANDEF, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, who spoke with our Correspondent yesterday, said that “taking the gun war to a place of worship is highly sacrilegious and condemnable

“It is something of concern to every sane Nigerian that our security system has degenerated to this level of weakness not to be able to contain internal security issues.”

Perpetrators Must Not Go Unpunished – Deji Of Akure

Speaking on the church attack, the chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas and the Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba (Dr.) Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, described the unprovocative attack as barbaric and highly traumatizing, leaving the ancient city of Owo in unquantifiable pain and agony.

In a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Mr. Adeyeye Michael, the monarch said that the massacre of innocent and law-abiding worshippers including women and children was the height of crime against God and humanity.

He said, “It is so sad that there is no sanctity and respect for human lives by these assailants who killed innocent souls who have gathered to worship God and also pray for our dear nation.

“This is sad for us in Ondo State and the hearts of all the traditional rulers and good people of the sunshine state are heavy over this ugly incident and our heartfelt condolence and prayers is with the family of those who lost their loved ones in this barbaric attack.”

The Deji, however, urged the security agencies to go after these attackers and bring them to justice for sins against humanity.

According to the monarch, the traditional rulers in the state will continue to support the government in ensuring that the state is rid of all criminal elements.