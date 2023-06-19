Oye, Okonjo-Iweala To Discuss Nigeria’s Opportunities At World Chambers Congress

The national president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Oye and the director-general of the World Trade Organization(WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are set to discuss Nigeria’s business opportunities at the World Chambers Congress.

The congress, which is the world’s largest economic forum for chambers and businesses, is scheduled to take place in Geneva, Switzerland between June 12 and 23, 2023.

With the theme, ‘Achieving peace and prosperity through multilateralism,’ the congress, in its 13th edition, will bring together economic actors, business leaders, and policymakers from across the globe to exchange experiences and examine issues affecting international trade and businesses, among others, with the aim of shaping the next economic era in service of peace and prosperity.

Other speakers expected at the global forum are: the director-general of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Gilbert Houngbo; founder and executive chairman, World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab; president of the World Bank, Ajay Banga; secretary general of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), John W.H Denton, and secretary general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, among others.

During the World Chambers Congress, Oye, a highly accomplished lawyer with more than 33 years of experience in litigation and business transactions, will be sharing ins