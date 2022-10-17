Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji of All Progressives Congress (APC) has assumed office as the new governor of Ekiti State, with the promise to make his office accessible to the people.

This came as the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urged Ekiti electorate to continually support the party in all elections, especially in 2023.

Oyebanji who also pledged to work with the people of the state for a prosperous Ekiti said he would be a listening governor.

Speaking at the event, former Lagos State governor, Tinubu, said he expected Ekiti voters to deliver 95 percent of votes to him, knowing that he remains the best among all the contenders for the plum presidential seat.

“Someone called himself Abubakar Atiku while someone said he is Peter Obi, if they come to you, tell them you don’t know them. Tell them the only person you know is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I commend you for voting Biodun Oyebanji in the governorship election. Some termites came in the name of politics to steal your votes, but you resisted them. In 2023, shine your eyes and prevent vote riggers from stealing your votes. Vote APC, It is the only party that can give you good governance.”

Speaking after he was sworn in as the new governor of the state in Ado Ekiti, the state capital yesterday, the governor said his administration would ensure the interest and participation of all in the welfare of Ekiti.

“My vision is for Ekiti State to be a land of prosperity, opportunity, peace and progress. On this platform I hereby pledge my accessibility to you all. This is the summary of my manifesto which I presented to you, the basis upon which we earned your trust.

“Again, I assure you that by God’s grace and the support of our people “together with you, we will keep Ekiti working.

“We assure the people that we will hear you and truly see you. Our outlook is a government of the people, for the people, by the people through active involvement

“I know the task I have been charged with will be the toughest challenge of my life. However, I know that I will not walk alone. Ekiti-Kete, we will do this together. Together with you, we will keep Ekiti working. So, help us God.”

Oyebanji added that the agenda of his government would be anchored on six pillars of his manifesto: youth development and job creation, human capital development, agriculture and rural development, infrastructure and industrialization, arts, culture and tourism, governance.

The dignitaries at the event included Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, governor of Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu, governor of Jigawa, Abubakar Badaru, governor of Plateau , Simon Lalong, Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, represented by his deputy, Benedict Alabi, Nasarawa State deputy governor and his Borno State counterpart.

Others include: former Zamfara State governor, Abdulazis Yau Yari, minister of Trade, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Teslim Folarin, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Yayi , Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, deputy consular general, United Kingdom, former Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonisakin, former Chief of Army Staff, Gen Azubuike Ihejirika, among others.