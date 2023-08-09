Oyebanji Charges New Commissioners, Advisers To Connect To The Grassroots

Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji yesterday swore in 19 commissioners and 14 special advisers charging them to connect to the grassroots, pay attention to their political environments and not be a “political moonlighter who is rarely seen at home.

He said it took him time to form a cabinet in order to ensure that the people in the grassroots were involved in the formation of the State Executive Council as promised.

Addressing party members and admirers of the appointees who were present at the pavilion inside the Government House, Ado Ekiti, he urged them to develop the right socio-political skills and emotional intelligence to manage expectations with tact and empathy.

He used debunked insinuations in some quarters that he had been running the government without cabinet members since coming to power on October 16 last year.

The governor clarified that his cabinet had been in place since November 2022 with the appointment and inauguration of the first set of commissioners and special advisers who had been holding executive council meetings on a regular basis.

Those inaugurated in November 2022 included the attorney- general and commissioner for justice, Mr. Dayo Apata; the commissioner for finance and economic development, Mr. Akintunde Oyebode; the cCommissioner for health and human services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani and nine special advisers.