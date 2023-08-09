Lagos Lawmakers Visit Victims Of Kosofe Building Demolition

Lagos State House of Assembly Ad-hoc Committee set up to carry out full scale investigation into circumstances that resulted in the recent demolition of houses in the Kosofe area of the state by a task force has started work

To this end, the committee visited the affected area with a plea to the victims to maintain peace while the issue is investigated.

Hon. Nureni Akinsanya, who heads the committee, told the victims that the members were at the scene at the behest of the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who shares their pain and has asked the agency to stop the demolition with immediate effect.

He said the committee was at the scene to see the extent of the demolition, adding that all the people involved in the act would be invited.

According to him, officials of the Community Development Committee (CDC) and the Community Development Area (CDA) in the area would also be invited.

The lawmaker enjoined residents to avail the committee with any information needed to help with the investigation.

In their reactions, the affected community members confirmed that the agency stopped the demolition exercise after the order from the House of Assembly by the Speaker.

Mr. Olarenwaju Olusegun, a resident of the community who spoke on behalf of the affected residents, thanked Speaker Obasa and members of the House for their swift response to the community’s plight.

He told the committee that the community would be glad if there is a provision for the children whose schools were also demolished.