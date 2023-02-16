Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has reiterated his administration’s commitment to wealth creation and shared prosperity for the people of the state.

The governor said making job creation and youth development number one of his administration’s six-point agenda is a pointer that his administration is particular about youth development.

Oyebanji spoke yesterday at the launch and beneficiary orientation of the Ekiti State Digital Skill Academy at the conference hall of the Governor’s Office, Ado Ekiti.

He said about 500 youths would be given laptop computers and other devices to facilitate their learning process for the next one year of their intensive training,

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor expressed confidence that Ekiti youths can get to any level in life and become financially independent through right knowledge and digital skill, vocational education, small and medium scale development, sport development and entertainment.

“As a people, you determine how much you go in life and you determine the height you want to reach, you can choose your own game and the speed at which you play the game, the fact that you are here in Ekiti State does not make you a second class citizen, I say no to that and we have brought everything to your door step” said the Governor.

While noting that Ekiti people are known to be educated and intelligent, he said the attributes must be translated into wealth creation and not poverty which is why Ekiti Knowledge Zone was designed based on the peculiarity of Ekiti people.

Earlier in his speech, the commissioner for financ,e Mr. Akin Oyebode, said the programme was a fulfillment of Governor Oyebanji’s campaign promises of shared prosperity for the people of the state.

Oyebode said the beneficiaries would be paid throughout the 12 months of their training and would be fixed for jobs at the completion of the programme.