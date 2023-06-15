Oyebanji Restates Commitment To Welfare Of Physically Challenged

Governor of Ekiti State Biodun Oyebanji has restated the commitment of his administration to the welfare of the physically challenged in the state.

He donated the sum ofN1.5 million and hundreds of mattresses to the three special schools in the state in fulfilment of his earlier promise to support the students with needed facilities.

The benefiting schools are Government Special School for the Physically Challenged and Mentally Retarded, Ido Ekiti; Government Special School for the Deaf, Ikoro Ekiti; and Government Special School for the Blind, Ikere Ekiti.

Presenting the cash and mattresses at the respective schools, the wife of the governor, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, said the donation was borne out of compassion towards ensuring the well-being of students living with disabilities in the state.

Oyebanji, who was accompanied by some aides of the Governor, said the visit was also to ensure an on-the-spot assessment of the schools’ facilities and to determine the welfare and well- being of the special students.

She assured the students that their welfare is being accorded top priority because they occupied a special place in the heart of the Governor and the government of the state.