Sex Workers Sue Customer Over Refusal To Pay For Services

A middle age man, Oluwafemi Damilola, has been dragged before Ondo Chief Magistrate Court for having carnal knowledge of four ladies and refusing to pay them the sum of N45,000 they agreed for the services they rendered to him.

The police arraigned him for defrauding the sex workers; Glory David, Akere Bright, Valria Isaac and Ngozi Okoro, by sending them a fake alert with the aim of defrauding them.

The prosecutor, Mr. Akao Moremi, informed the court that the defendant committed the offence in October 2022 at Sabo Road, Ondo City.

According to the charge sheet, ” You, Oluwafemi Damilola, sometime in October 2022 at Sabo Road Ondo in the Ondo Magisterial District did conduct yourself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by fraudulently having carnal knowledge of Glory David, Valria Isaac, Akere Bright, and Ngozi Okoro.

“That you, Oluwafemi Damilola on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did indecently assault Glory David, Valria Isaac, Akere Bright, and Ngozi Okoro by fraudulently and unlawfully having carnal knowledge of them with the pretence of sending them the sum of N45,000 which you failed to do so but willingly send them fake alert with aim of defrauding them sexually and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Sections 249 and 360 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Volume 1 law of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.”

The police prosecutor who informed the court that he would be calling five witnesses to testify in the case, applied for a date to enable him to study the case file.