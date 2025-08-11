Ekiti State governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has announced the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council.

The dissolution was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Habibat Adubiaro and made available to newsmen late on Sunday night.

The affected Commissioners and Special Advisers according to the statement, were directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary or the most senior civil servant in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Governor Oyebanji thanked the concerned members of the State Executive Council and wished them success in their future endeavours.

However, the directive did not affect the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

Also not affected by the dissolution are the Commissioners for Health and Human Services, Agriculture and Food Security and Works.

Also excluded are Commissioner for Trade, Investment, Industry and Cooperatives; Special Adviser, Special Education and Social Inclusion; and Special Adviser Lands, Survey and e-GIS.

Also, all Directors General who are members of the State Executive Council are to retain their positions. These are the Director General Office of Transformation and Service Delivery (OTSD); Director General SDGs and Project Monitoring; and Director General Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).