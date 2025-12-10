Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has told the reappointed members of the State Executive Council to justify their reinstatement through hard work, dedication, loyalty, and cooperation.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of the commissioners and Special Advisers in Ado Ekiti, the governor said those in government still owe their employers, who are Ekiti people, a lot more.

He however, noted that, while some members of the team have been very exceptional in their delivery, some other members need to double up to justify their continued relevance in the Council.

Governor Oyebanji had last week forwarded a list of 18 former commissioners to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Recall that following the dissolution of the state executive council on August 10, 2025, some commissioners and special advisers were retained in the cabinet in view of the sensitive nature of the assignments they were undertaking at that time.

“You are no strangers to the Six Pillars of Administration as well as the different policies and programs of the Government.

“You therefore have to hit the ground running. There is no time for frivolities and infantile triumphalism. You must know that no matter the achievements we have collectively attained thus far, there are still much more to achieve. Like a relay race, the last lag is the most critical, therefore, we must give it our very best,” he said.

Governor Oyebanji also reminded the appointees that every politics is local, stressing that everyone serving in government is by implication a politician, “because you are all exercising political authorities.

“You must therefore make yourselves available in your localities for the people to access government through you”.

The governor who charged the state executive council members to move closer to their people than ever before urged them not to pretend to be too busy to attend to local party meetings and reaching out to the people at the grassroots.

“As you know, we are just a few days from 2026 which is an election year. And as the candidate of our Great Party, the APC, all hands must be on deck.

“However, we must not allow the game of politics to come in the way of our duty. I urge you to have a way to balance the two competently. Governance must not suffer and government processes must not dither. You therefore need to go the extra mile in the discharge of your responsibilities.”

As they return to their assigned roles, Oyebanji charged his cabinet members to ensure diligence, responsiveness, creativity, innovation and transparency.

“Government business must be undertaken with the highest level of probity, accountability, frugality and responsibility”.

The commissioners inaugurated include Prof. Bolaji Aluko, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun, Mr Akintunde Oyebode, Mr Ajobiewe Kolawole, Chief Folorunso Olabode, Otunba Dolamu Adeniyi, Rt. Hon Karounwi Oladapo, Mrs Peju Babafemi, Mr Atibioke Ojo Olaiya, Chief (Mrs) Tosin Aluko, Mr Awe Abimbola Olufemi.

Others are Prof Patrick Tedela, Mr Seun Fakuade, Mr Adedayo Gold Adesola, Dr Kareem Makanjuola Akande, Prof. Rasaki Ojo Bakare, Hon Kayode Fasae and Hon Femi Ajayi.

The recalled Special Advisers also inaugurated alongside the Commissioners include Chief Jide Awe, Arch Tope Ogunleye, Hon Gbenga Agbeyo, Hon Yemisi Ayokunle, Mr Gbenga Oloniyo, Mrs Oluremi Babington, Chief (Mrs) Kemi Olaleye, Hon Abiola Olowokere, Mr Akinleye Sunday, and Mr Ayeni Odunayo Adeola with Mr Bunmi Talabi added to the list.