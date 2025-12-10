President Bola Tinubu, on Monday night, met with leaders and governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Osun State, urging them to embrace unity and support a consensus arrangement ahead of the party’s December 13 primary election.

The meeting, held at the State House, Abuja, was attended by aspirants – Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, Dotun Babayemi, Akin Ogunbiyi, Senator Babajide Omoworare, Kunle Adegoke (SAN), Babatunde Hareter Oralusi, Mulikat Abiola Jimoh and Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji.

Advertisement

Also present were the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodimma; and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu commended the aspirants for their contributions to the party and urged them to avoid the internal disputes that led to the APC’s loss in the last Osun State governorship election.

He emphasised party supremacy and collective responsibility in choosing the party’s flagbearer.

“You all have a duty and obligation to the party by ensuring the candidate of our party wins the next election in Osun State.

“You must strengthen the bonds of unity, party supremacy and collective responsibility,” the President said, assuring the aspirants of his support and that of the APC national leadership.

At the end of the meeting, the aspirants and party leaders issued a joint declaration affirming their commitment to a consensus process for selecting the party’s candidate.

They agreed to abide by the party’s decision, accept the outcome of the nomination process in good faith, and support the candidate who emerges.

They also pledged to maintain peace and cohesion within the APC and not engage in any act that could undermine the integrity of the process or the stability of the party.

The signatories further committed to working collectively and individually to ensure the APC’s success in the 2025 Osun governorship poll.

The declaration, they said, was made voluntarily and in recognition of the guidance provided by President Tinubu and the APC National Chairman.