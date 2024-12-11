The federal government has revealed plans to ensure speedy passage of the draft copy of the validated National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy.

This was revealed by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, who said the policy will be presented to the National Assembly by January 2025, to enable speedy passage into law.

Oyetola, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja during the executive validation workshop on National Policy in the new sector.

The Minister said, “Today’s programne is the second and final stage in the validation process for the National Policy on the Marine and Blue Economy. The first was the workshop held in Lagos on 27th & 28th November, 2024.

“Building on the outcomes of the first validation workshop, this engagement aims to refine our priorities and solidify a framework for advancing the maritime sector over the next few years”.

Oyetola said that the validation session marks the conclusion of the new sector consultative engagements with key stakeholders and industry leaders aimed at finalising a well-rounded and inclusive policy framework.

He said that the ministry has a clear vision for the sector, and stakeholders’ presence in the workshop reaffirms the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to explore the maritime future of the country.

While acknowledging participants as a crucial pillar of Nigeria’s future economy, Oyetola noted that Nigeria’s maritime domain holds immense potential in addressing the relationship between the marine and blue economy sectors as well as economic growth through an inclusive maritime policy which is at the heart of the technical validation session.

In her welcome address, Director of Planning Research and Statistics, Kalthum Ibrahim said the forum provided a robust platform for exchanging ideas, voicing perspectives, and fostering collaboration.