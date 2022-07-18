The Nigerian Youth Coalition For Tinubu (NYCT) has declared that the outcome of the Osun State governorship election will not deter Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from becoming Nigeria’s president in 2023.

The group’s Convener,National Chairman, Habib Olalekan Hammed who said this on Sunday in Ibadan added that rather it would trigger an improved high level preparedness in terms of strategies and putting in place necessary machinery to ensure victory.

According to him, all the lingering intra-party crises would have been resolved for Tinubu’s enemies to be put to shame.

He said.’’ NYCT as a coalition of all youth forums, supporting Tinubu presidential ambition would do every possible in terms of effective mobilization and campaigns to ensure that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerges victorious in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“We are committed to Asiwaju Tinubu’s project and by God’s grace success is guaranteed.”