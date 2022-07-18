Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has terminated the appointment of all his political aides.

This was contained in a memo signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Foluso Daramola and made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti at the weekend.

The move, which was in line with the state’s transition law, was to ensure payments of entitlements of political office holders and their terminal benefits.

Daramola said that Governor Fayemi approved the termination of the appointments with effect from 31st July 2022.

He added that the action will enable the state government to process all outstanding allowances to the affected officials as well as ensure smooth transition.

The memo reads in part: “A Transition Committee was constituted to, among others, evolve strategies for a smooth transition from the incumbent to the incoming government.

“One of the duties of the Committee, in line with Ekiti State Transition Law, is to ensure the payment of entitlements of political office holders including their terminal benefits.”

“His Excellency Dr John Kayode Fayemi has approved that the services of all Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Technical Assistants and Executives Assistants would end on 31st July 2022 to enable the state government process all outstanding allowances of the affected officials more so that the government is winding up.”