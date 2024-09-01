Oyo State government yesterday said it has commenced payment of gratuity benefits to retirees via e-payment to ensure a seamless, secured payment process that is free from potential disruptions.

Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Olusegun Olayiwola, stated this during a three-day symbolic data capturing and e-payment exercise for retirees at the Nigeria Union of Pensioners’ Building in Agbarigo, Onireke, Ibadan.

Olayiwola disclosed that the initiative would begin with capturing and validating retirees’ data from June 2014 to December 2014 and June 2019 to December 2019 while arrangements to promptly capture other retirees have also been made.

He assured pensioners that Governor Seyi Makinde was fully committed to fostering a mutually beneficial relationship with the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Oyo State chapter, and other relevant stakeholders to improve the lives of retirees and all citizens of the state.

The secretary of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Oyo State chapter, Dr Olusegun Abatan underscored the advantages of e-payment for retirees, emphasizing its ability to enhance security, accuracy and speed in the distribution of gratuities.

He lauded Governor Makinde for the prompt disbursement of gratuities since assuming office as governor in 2019.

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Establishments and Training, Mr Olajide Okesade expressed gratitude to Governor Makinde, the head of service and the commissioner for consistently and promptly disbursing wage awards to retirees and civil servants and other dividends.

He highlighted the benefits of e-payment including increased security, faster access to funds and the elimination of risks and elimination of delays associated with physical checks such as theft or loss.