The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) has honoured one of its employees, Auwal Ahmed Dankode, for his exemplary honesty in returning a missing sum of $10,000 he found while cleaning an aircraft at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) in Kano.

LEADERSHIP reports that Dankode, an employee of NAHCO discovered the money while cleaning Egypt Air’s MS 878 flight on Wednesday.

The cash was found left behind by a passenger on seat No 25H. Without hesitation, Dankode handed the money over to the airline’s station manager.

In recognition of his commendable action, Dankode was celebrated at a special event held at NAHCO’s headquarters at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

During the ceremony, he was honoured not only by NAHCO, but also by the National Orientation Agency (NOA), which named him the Nigerian for the week, praising his honesty and encouraging Nigerians, especially the youth, to emulate his conduct.

NAHCO’s Group Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Indranil Gupta, announced several rewards for Dankode, including a substantial cash prize, an instant promotion, and his appointment as a NAHCO brand ambassador.

“We are truly proud of the exemplary character exhibited by Auwal,” Gupta stated. “He is a true NAHCO ambassador and an embodiment of what NAHCO stands for honesty, integrity, diligence, and hard work.”

Dankode, who was accompanied by several family members at the event, expressed gratitude for the recognition and pledged to continue upholding the values that earned him the accolades.

As a newly appointed brand ambassador, Dankode will represent NAHCO at major events across the country, promoting its brand and engaging with key stakeholders.