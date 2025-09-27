Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has expressed his administration’s preparedness to ensure that necessary infrastructure and support were in place to host any Super Eagles match at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

Governor Makinde disclosed this on Saturday when he declared open the 81st Annual General Assembly of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) held in Ibadan.

“We are ready in Oyo State to host the Super Eagles. Let us assess the facilities at the Lekan Salami Stadium and see what needs to be improved.

“I give you my word, we will invest the needed resources,” he assured.

He also commended the leadership of the NFF for the progress made in reviving football across the country, particularly at the grassroots and domestic league levels.

Makinde also advocated a single-term tenure for sports administrators in Nigeria, which he said would promote accountability, stability, and better performance in sports governance.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, the President of NFF, Ibrahim Gusau, commended Governor Makinde for his commitment to sports development.

Gusau promised that a Super Eagles match would be played in Oyo State before the end of the current administration in 2027.

“We appreciate your contributions to football and sports. I assure you that before 2027, a Nigerian national team match will be hosted here in recognition of your consistent support,” Gusau stated.

Also speaking at the event, former NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, solicited the support of stakeholders for the current leadership of the Federation.