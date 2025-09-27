Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has announced the immediate resumption of petrol (Premium Motor Spirit) sales in Naira.

This followed the intervention of the Naira-for-Crude Technical Committee chairman. Customers can now place orders and make payments in Naira for both self-collection and free delivery of petrol at previously specified locations nationwide.

Recall that the refinery had earlier suspended petrol sales in Naira, amid ongoing challenges related to foreign exchange and crude oil pricing mechanisms.

The intervention by the technical committee formed to facilitate the use of the Nigerian currency in crude purchase and downstream petroleum product transactions has helped bridge gaps between the refinery and its customers.