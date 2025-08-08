Oyo State Government has disclaimed a false message currently circulating among pensioners regarding a supposed verification exercise.

Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Professor Salihu Adelabu clarified that the notice, which required pensioners to submit photocopies of their pension authority certificate along with account details and phone numbers, to Room 103 of the ministry was fraudulent and should be disregarded.

He cautioned pensioners to be vigilant against misinformation, stressing that the Ministry will personally contact the eligible individuals when it is their turn to receive their benefits.

Adelabu emphasised that all official information is communicated through recognised and credible channels and encouraged pensioners to verify any suspicious information before acting on it.

He reaffirmed, that the Oyo State government remains fully committed to the welfare of retirees and will continue to uphold transparency and due process in all pension and gratuity matters.

Adelabu also urged the public to assist in disseminating accurate information, noting that protecting pensioners from fraud and misinformation is a collective responsibility.