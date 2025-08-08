Romantic tensions in the Big Brother Naija house are heating up as a housemate and present Head Of House (HOH), Victory revealed his growing interest in fellow housemate Sultana, but with reservations about her interactions with another male housemate, Jason.

Advertisement

In a conversation with fellow housemates, Mide and Bright, Victor disclosed that he had openly expressed his feelings to Sultana and she was open to exploring a possible relationship.

“I told Sultana that I like her, and Sultana said she is down to try it out,” Victory shared.

However, he quickly added a concern that has cast a shadow over the budding connection.

“But I don’t like that men sleep in her bed,” he said, pointing directly at Jason as the one sharing close space with Sultana.

This revelation stirred curiosity among the other housemates, with Mide asking directly,

“Who sleeps in her bed?”

Both Victory and Bright responded in unison, “Jason.”

Mide, pressing further, asked if there was anything romantic between Sultana and Jason.

Bright offered a subtle but telling response, “Maybe, the way things are…”

While Sultana has not publicly clarified the depth of her relationship with Jason and was seen kissing 21-year-old Koyin recently, Victor’s discomfort suggests emotional stakes are already high.

As the tenth season of the BBNaija reality TV show continues to unfold, all eyes will be on how this triangle plays out, and where Sultana’s loyalty lies as they compete for the grand prize of N150 million.