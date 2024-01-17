The Oyo State government has said that it has provided a temporary accommodation for those displaced as a result of the explosion, which rocked Ibadan, the state capital on Tuesday night, saying it will also finance the hospital bills of those injured.

The State’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, who disclosed this on Wednesday, added that the state government has set up an Emergency Situation Hub to collate and co-ordinate management of victims affected by the explosion.

He confirmed that several victims have started registering at the hub and were being put through by emergency and disaster experts.

According to him, anyone who is affected can go to the premises of the Oyo State Housing Corporation, Bodija, Ibadan.

How IEDs Belonging To Illegal Miners Caused Ibadan Explosion – Makinde

The commissioner, who said the situation hub is headed by the deputy governor, Barrister Bayo Lawal, also advised victims to submit verifiable evidence of their losses and seek clarifications on the nature of government’s intervention.

He said as investigation continues by security agencies, the state government was narrowing down on the possible cause of the explosion.

The commissioner said as a result of new evidence, government was interrogating certain leads that suggest storage of explosives by illegal miners residing in the area.

During his visit to the scene late Tuesday night, Governor Seyi Makinde implored residents of Oyo State to be more sensitive to the activities in their environment.

“If you see something, say something,” the governor emphasised.

Oyelade said the explosion affected some structures of ministries, departments and agencies at the state’s secretariat in Agodi area.

He said the impact of the explosion was felt about 15 kilometres apart.

It would be recalled that Governor Makinde had last month deployed massive military men on land, air and intelligence to the Oyo National Park to flush out illegal miners and other criminals.

The commissioner added that residents could call the situation room on 615, or 09040899710 (for SMS, Whatsapp and pictorial evidence).