The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has said that preliminary investigations by security agencies have revealed that the explosion that rocked the Bodija area of Ibadan, the state capital on Tuesday night was caused by explosive devices stored by illegal miners.

Makinde, who visited the scene of the explosion in the wee hours of Wednesday, said that though further investigations were still ongoing, those found culpable would be brought to book.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), the governor said: “Preliminary investigations by the security agencies revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast. The investigations are ongoing. All those found culpable for this will be brought to book.”

LEADERSHIP reports that no fewer than 10 persons were feared dead and others hospitalised following the explosion that also affected a section of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Oyo State House of Assembly, the residence of the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, late Chief Bola Ige, some buildings at Ologuneru, Apete, New Garage, Bashorun, Akobo, Sango and Eleyele areas of the sprawling city.

However, the governor said only two persons died while 77 others were injured in the explosion.

“In total, we have 77 injured victims so far, most of whom were treated and discharged, and two fatalities. May their souls rest in peace and may God give their loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Makinde added.

The governor also revealed that the “medical bills of victims will be picked by the government” while promising to ensure that all those whose houses were affected will be supported to rebuild their lives.

The governor urged residents to be calm, noting that rescue operations had already started at the scene of the incident.

“Earth-moving equipment, ambulances, emergency lights, and security were deployed to the scene of the incident. The wounded and injured are being treated and moved to public and private hospitals within Ibadan.

“Medical personnel are on standby at these hospitals to provide all needed assistance to the injured. We have visited UCH to see some of those injured during the incident.

“I urge all residents to please call 615 for any emergencies they may be experiencing at this time and to remain calm and stay away from the immediate scene of the incident to allow rescue operations to be carried out without interference,” he added.