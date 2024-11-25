The Oyo State Government has employed 5,600 new primary school teachers as well as 80 caregivers in the state.

Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Nureni Adeniran who made this known in Monday in Ibadan, disclosed that the appointments were duly approved by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Adeniran stated that the newly engaged teachers and caregivers were the first batch to be employed from successful applicants in the recruitment exercise carried out recently by the agency.

He then asked applicants to log into the state’s job portal to check the list via https://www.jobportal.oyostate.gov.ng which he noted to have been uploaded from Saturday, November 23, 2024.

Dr. Adeniran further said that the successful applicants would also undergo a verification exercise at the Board’s headquarters at a date to be communicated to the successful candidates in due course.

Highlighting that the recruitment exercise followed strict merit procedure, the SUBEB boss stressed that it was devoid of political, religious, ethnic or gender bias.

He however charged the newly recruited teachers to see their employment as a call to duty, stressing that they should judiciously utilise the opportunity by being diligent and dedicated to their duties.

Adeniran further assured that the exercise was continuous as more successful applicants would still be employed in the future.