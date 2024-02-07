To avert a recurrence of the January 16, 2024 explosion that rocked Bodija area of Ibadan as a result of the storage of explosives, Oyo State government has ordered the 33 local government areas’ chairmen and traditional rulers to flush out illegal miners, bandits and land grabbers in their respective areas.

The state commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, who addressed journalists after a closed-door meeting with the council chairmen in Ibadan, warmed that the state government has zero-tolerance for crime and criminality and would not compromise the safety of life and property of the people.

He said, “One major point that was extensively discussed today is the issue of the security of life and property in Oyo State. You will recall that about three weeks ago, there was an explosion at Bodija, Ibadan, which eventually turned out to be as a result of illegal activities of legal miners that are not supposed to keep such devices in residential areas.

“As a result of this, chairmen and women in the 33 local government areas in the state are invited to the Office of the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters after the end of the meeting, which decided to address the press about the outcome of the meeting.

“Security situation in Oyo State is very fluid and as a result of this, the chairmen and chairwomen in the 33 local governments of Oyo State have decided that the three critical areas that the people and government of Oyo State need to look into are in the area illegal mining, land grabbing and banditry.

“We have been coping with the issue of banditry for a while now, but unfortunately, the issue of land grabbing has taken the center stage of the insecurity of lives and property of the citizens of Oyo State now and the meeting discussed this extensively today and decided that forthwith.

“As a result of this we decided at today’s meeting that the illegal miners wherever they may be, the chairmen of various local government should go after them, the men and women hunt and fish them out wherever they are.’’