Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps has intercepted some trucks loaded with arms and other dangerous weapons and charms from entering the state from the northern part of the country.

Amotekun nabbed the suspects during operations that took place in three local government areas of the state.

Parading the suspects in Akure, the state capital, the state commander of Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, said the agency had been monitoring the influx of strange persons in the last couple of weeks within and around forest reserves and other parts of the state.

Adeleye, who said another set of 31 suspected criminals were arrested two weeks ago, explained that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa had directed that buses carrying pupils in the state must be protected and placed on serious surveillance.

He said, “A couple of weeks ago, we started having a very heavy influx of strange people within our forest reserve areas and the Ondo State territory.

“Majority of these people who claimed that they were coming into the state as hunters, were arrested around the black spots where we have robbery operations and kidnapping in the local governments where they were nabbed.

“They surprisingly and carefully concealed and kept their weapons, bags of Indian hemp, and cutlasses under their vehicles and they claimed that they were coming from various parts of the country.

Adeleye added that the arrested 149 suspects have been profiled, while some of them are still being questioned.