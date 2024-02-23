Oyo State government has commenced the distribution of veterinary drugs to hospitals/clinics in the state, for easy access by end users at subsidised rate.

This gesture which is in collaboration with the federal government, is part of continued efforts at preventing animal-human diseases.

At the flag-off of thedistribution of the drugs in Ibadan, the commissioner for agriculture and rural development, Barr Olasunkanmi Olaleye said the move was part of continued efforts of the Governor Seyi Makinde administration at reducing zoonotic disease, saying about 68 percent of human diseases was contracted from animals.

He said the move would enable livestock farmers and pet (dog) owners to have access to veterinary drugs at subsidised rate.

The commissioner added that this would enhance production of disease free animals, boost food security in the state and Nigeria at large.

He said it was the responsibility of the government to put in place mechanisms to ensure safe food for human consumption.

Olaleye therefore urged the general public, most especially livestock farmers to patronise veterinary hospitals/clinics in their local government areas or zones in administering their animals at subsidised rates.

Earlier, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs. Christianah Abioye, enjoined the veterinary officers to be dutiful and ensure the drugs are available and accessible to the end users at the subsidised rate.