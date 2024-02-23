At least two persons have been confirmed dead and 15 others rescued in a boat mishap at Powerline, Ikoyi Link Bridge in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

The permanent secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the tragic incident, said 17 passengers were involved in the boat mishap.

Oke-Osanyintolu saidt the boat was conveying the passengers from Sandfil to the Ikorodu area of Lagos and capsized at Powerline.

He said investigation by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) officials revealed that the driver of the boat rammed into a high-tension pole flooded by water which led to the incident.

“Unfortunately, two adults lost their lives (a male and a female) and other 15 passengers were unharmed.

“The body of an adult female was retrieved from the water and subsequently transported from the incident scene to LASWA head office at Falomo before being confirmed dead by the LRU paramedics.

“The adult female remains have been bagged and await the arrival of the SEHMU officials.

“The search for the body of the adult male is ongoing,” the LASEMA boss said.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that LASEMA officials alongside LRU Paramedics, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, LASWA, and the Nigeria Police Force were joint responders at the incident scene.