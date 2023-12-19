Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has pledged to continue the tradition of paying the 13th-month salary to workers in the state, marking the fifth consecutive year of this special payment.

He assured that this extra salary would be disbursed before December 31, despite already releasing the December 2023 salary and a wage award of N25,000 to workers and N15,000 to pensioners.

Addressing attendees at the Oyo State’s 2023 Christmas Carol Service and Nine Lessons Service, Governor Makinde reiterated his commitment to the welfare of workers, infrastructure development, and various crucial sectors within the state.

Expressing gratitude to his team and the civil servants for their dedication and contributions to the state’s success, Governor Makinde acknowledged the joint efforts behind the achievements his administration has seen.

He affirmed, “For four years running, we paid the 13th-month salary. And again, we will pay the 13th-month salary before the end of the year.”

Reflecting on his re-election and governance, Governor Makinde attributed his success not to political godfatherism but to his unwavering trust in God. He also extended gratitude to religious leaders for their prayers and support during his reelection bid.

Meanwhile, in Ekiti State, the government announced plans to unveil wage awards aimed at mitigating the impact of the removal of fuel subsidies.

The Head of Civil Service, Sunday Komolafe, said that the government was actively engaging with organised labour to address the workers’ concerns. Komolafe assured that discussions were underway, aiming for a resolution before the end of the year.

He noted the challenges faced by the state due to its lower allocation among Southwest states but assured that positive developments would soon be announced. Komolafe also stressed the importance of not neglecting pensioners while providing relief to the workforce.

The Ekiti State government is determined to deliver appropriate palliatives despite fiscal constraints, aiming to prioritise the welfare of both active workers and retired personnel.