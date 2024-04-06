Oyo State government has waded into the land dispute between the Modeke and Obaago quarters of Igboho in Oorelope local government area, insisting that the Governor Seyi Makinde-led government remains committed to the security of lives and property.

Oyo State deputy governor, Barr Adebayo Lawal who met with the parties involved in the dispute, including the Alepata of Igboholand, Oba Joel Olawuwo and the Ona Onibode of Igboho, Oba Rasheed Jayeola, said the meeting became imperative to avert more losses of life and property, following the death of one Mr Idowu.

Addressing the two parties at the peace meeting held at the Governor’s Office, Lawal, noted that the provision of sufficient security, which is the primary function of any government, is the most crucial priority for the Makinde’s administration.

He added that the governor will continue to secure all residents of the state regardless of their political affiliations.

The deputy governor, who noted that he is extremely concerned about the security of Oorelope local government and would not tolerate any breach of peace, added that Igboho is his second home, as he had once lived and attended school there.

“We would never tolerate any crisis in the local government; instead, we would make sure that sanity returns to Igboho,” he declared, admonishing the monarchs and everyone involved in the matter to allow peace to reign.

“If reports come and the reports are not favorable, we won’t hesitate to punish anyone, even royal fathers, and as such, we must act within the ambit of the law rather than letting the situation worsen.

“The two royal fathers are both close to me. They should never hesitate to knock at my door at any time for peace to reign.

“They also need to define their relationship so that those they are governing over won’t be at the receiving end.’’

Earlier in his remarks, the chairman of Oorelope local government, Hon. Akeem Raheem, lamented the sad occurrence of a dispute over the ownership of some villages, which led to the death of one person.

He appealed to the Oyo Government and police to apprehend whoever is responsible for justice to prevail.