Oyo State commissioner for information and civic orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, has disclosed that the state will compete favourably with developed economies of the world within the next 10 years if the Governor Makinde developmental template is sustained by the administration coming after 2027.

The commissioner stated this while addressing media stakeholders at the 8th edition of the NBC/Yemi Sonde broadcast media stakeholders forum at the University of Ibadan.

Citing the World Population Review of the United Nations World Urbanization Prospects, Prince Oyelade said the population of Ibadan was a mere 450,000 by 1950 but by 2019 when Governor Seyi Makinde came into power, the population was about 3.4million.

He said since then, the population ratio jumped by about half a million which means that in the past 73 years, the last four years has witnessed the highest number of migration into the city.

“It is instructive that while Lagos state has a landmass of about 3,577 square kilometers, Oyo State on the contrary has an awesome landmass of about 28,454 square kilometers with all of them virtually arable land.

“The implication of which is that the landmass in Oyo State is seven times that of Lagos and almost double that of Ogun state thereby giving investors in the state stupendous opportunities for expansion”, he said.

According to him, the recent proliferation of radio stations in Oyo State is a quintessential example of the impact of good governance on the socioeconomic parameters of the state.