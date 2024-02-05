As Portuguese soccer superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, turned 39 on Monday, February 5, 2024, fans from across the globe including boxing legend Manny Pacquiao took to X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms to extend their heartfelt wishes to the iconic footballer.

Pacquiao expressed, “Happy 39th birthday to 🐐 @cristiano! Hope you have an amazing day with friends and family.”

This gesture bridges the gap between the two different sports with grace and camaraderie.

Pacquiao’s choice of words, notably the ‘GOAT’ emoji, not only underscores Ronaldo’s legendary status in football but also reflects a deep-seated respect, while simultaneously raising an argument between Messi and Ronaldo fans. Moreover, tagging Ronaldo directly invites a personal connection, emphasizing the sincerity behind the message.

The Al Nassr star also received a warm message from Premier League India, who hailed the Portuguese legend on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

PL India described Ronaldo on their social media site, X.com as an ‘inspiration’ to millions of football fans on his special day.

“To the man who is an inspiration to millions. One of the athletes. Happy Birthday, @Cristiano,” PL India posted.

The post underlines Ronaldo’s enduring popularity and status as a global icon, despite his difficulties at Manchester United, during his second spell, in the 2022/2023 season.

The Portugal icon is one of the greatest footballers in the world known for his major achievements in the game including the prestigious Ballon d’Or awards which he won five times, grabbed the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Awards a record three times as well as four European Golden Shoes.

Ronaldo is the world’s richest and highest-paid player with an estimated $260 million income in 2023, according to USA Today. He has an Instagram following of 620 million, making him the most followed person on the social networking website, Hindustan Times reported.

Ronaldo made history by being the first player to score 800 goals. He scored the game’s historic goal in November 2022, in a Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal.

Most international goals:

Ronaldo has more than 118 goals to his name in international football. He broke Ali Daei’s record in 2021 when he scored his 110th goal in the match against the Republic of Ireland.

Most Champions League goals:

Throughout his medal-filled career, the football star has hoisted the coveted Ballon d’Or trophy five times.

Additionally, he is also the most-capped player in the Champions League, with 183 appearances and remains an all-time leading goal scorer in the tournament.

Hat-trick King:

Ronaldo is the first player to score 10 hat-tricks in men’s international football.

The Portuguese goal-machine achieved the staggering feat when he netted his 10th hat-trick in Portugal’s 5-0 win against Luxembourg in 2021, breaking Sven Rydell’s record of nine goals.

He is only player to score in three Champions League finals so far.