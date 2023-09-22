Unless its demands are met, organised labour is set for a full indefinite strike as the ultimatum given to the federal government to reduce the effects of the subsidy removal ends by midnight today.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Friday, the deputy general secretary, Comrade Chris Onyeka said, “We are still waiting to hear from the federal government. As the ultimatum will expire Friday midnight, we shall then go out for the mother of all strike. But before the strike, we shall have boardroom discussion on where and how the strike will take place.”

It would be recalled that NLC gave the federal government a 21-day ultimatum to address the unavailability of subsidy removal palliatives.

Reps Slam NLC Over Alleged N100m Palliatives For NASS Members

The president, Comrade Joe Ajaero and his team had accused the federal government of subjecting the masses to hardship noting “how can FG give a bag of rice to 12 people while each lawmaker got N100m.”

He further accused the government and its representatives of seconding from the negotiations table.

Commenting on the looming indefinite strike on Wednesday, the minister of labour and employment Simon Lalong expressed optimism that labour would not go on strike.

He gave the assurance after a crucial meeting with Vice President Kasshim Shettima.

Lalong emphasised the government’s commitment to the welfare and prosperity of Nigerian workers.

He said, “We have fully spent time with the Nigerian labour, and the posture of the President too is towards welfare and prosperity for workers. We have no doubt.”

When questioned about the strike threat posed by the labour unions, Lalong remained reassuring, saying, “Don’t worry about that. That’s why I said it’s a friendly engagement we are doing with them. We don’t have any fears about some of the things they put forward and also the suggestions and the package of the federal government.”

On his part, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), George Akume, expressed confidence that labour leaders are committed to the nation’s welfare and are unlikely to resort to a strike action.

Akume said the government is determined to improve the standard of living of all Nigerians and create prosperity.