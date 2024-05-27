Palton Morgan Limited, a leading real estate developer, has announced the development of its luxury apartment, Kadars Gate, which is set to redefine the concept of luxury and class for the upper class who values class and prestige.

In a statement released by the company, the new luxury apartments, which is located on the Victoria Island in Lagos, give prospective residents the opportunity, to be at the epicentre of Lagos vibrant business district, upscale shopping, high-end restaurants, and cultural landmarks. This prestigious address seamlessly blends luxury with practicality, offering an exceptional lifestyle for those who seek the best of both worlds.

Part of the facilities in the new apartments include very spacious rooms, smart home technology and an array of premium amenities like swimming pool, a well-equipped gym, and a secure gated community, all designed to provide the ultimate comfort and convenience.

The company stated that the property has 18 exclusive luxury apartments, including three to four bedroom maisonettes, two-bedroom apartments, one unit of a four-bedroom terrace, and four-bedroom penthouses. It added that prospective buyers could secure a unit with a 30% installment plan.

Speaking on the new apartments, the Group Commercial Director of Palton Margon Holdings, Mumtaz Zaidi, said the “goal for Kadars Gate is to provide premium apartments that elevate people’s living experience. We are delighted to welcome potential buyers of this upscale property, to join our exclusive list of luxurious homeowners in one of Nigeria’s premium locations. We are developing Kadars Gate in line with our mission to create contemporary structures, aspirational lifestyles and thriving communities for the truly deserving. We invite you to make the right decision to elevate your real estate experience by investing in this unique piece of luxury.”

He added that as the company prepares launch Kadars Gate, they are also “excited to deliver two more architectural marvels in Ikoyi this year: Skyvilla Residence and Claren Villas.”

He stated that these developments exemplify their unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the real estate sector, “offering unparalleled elegance and sophistication to our esteemed clientele,” Zaidi said.

Palton Morgan Holdings has continued to lead the luxury real estate segment with its visionary approach and dedication to quality by creating iconic developments that resonate with local and international investors.