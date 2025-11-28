Ayo Awosika has been named the Most Outstanding Chief Commercial Officer of the Year (FMCG) by Brandcom, recognising his exceptional leadership and strategic impact in Nigeria’s fast-moving consumer goods sector.

With over 13 years of experience spanning business strategy design, go-to-market development, commercial leadership, and distributor management, Ayo has consistently delivered outstanding results across global and multinational organisations.

Currently, the General Manager, Commercial, at UAC Foods Ltd, he oversees both Sales and Marketing, driving the company’s commercial strategy and strong market performance. He is widely credited as the driving force behind UAC Foods’ successful product innovations and launches, including King-Size Gala Sausage Roll, Gala Chin Chin, Kingsway Loaf, and the company’s newest addition, Zuri Seasoning. Under his leadership, UAC Foods has set new benchmarks in execution excellence and brand growth.

Prior to UAC Foods, Ayo built a distinguished career with top-tier companies such as Procter & Gamble, The Coca-Cola Company, and Tiger Brands, where he served as Customer Director for East and West Africa. Across these roles, he consistently demonstrated expertise in commercial operations, customer development, and talent building.

Ayo holds a B.Sc. in Economics from Olabisi Onabanjo University and an MBA from Babcock University. A trained marketing and sales professional, he is deeply passionate about developing talent, empowering teams, and unlocking performance through people.

Recognised by Brandcom for his outstanding contributions, Ayo Awosika stands out as a visionary commercial leader whose strategic insight, business acumen, and commitment to people continue to elevate Nigeria’s FMCG industry.