The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), led by its National Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, and National Chairman, Amb. Godknows Igali, has expressed deep condolences following the tragic helicopter crash that occurred in Rivers State last week.

The Eastwind Aviation helicopter, with registration number 5NBQG, crashed into Bonny River on Thursday, claiming the lives of all eight persons on board, including six passengers and two crew members.

PANDEF also condoled with the victims’ families, the Federal Government, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Rivers State government, and East Wind Aviation over the tragic and very unfortunate incident.

The helicopter was en route from the Port Harcourt Military Base to the FPSO Nuimantan Oil Rig offshore in Akwa Ibom State when the accident happened.

PANDEF, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Obiuwevbi Christopher Ominimini, described the incident as a dark day for Rivers State, the Federal Government, and especially the aviation sector, when energetic persons who were oil workers and contract staff of NNPCL died in the process. The forum described their passing as “an overwhelming tragedy that is shocking beyond comprehension.”

Similarly, the Forum called on all relevant agencies to ensure no stone is left unturned in unearthing the immediate and remote causes of this tragic occurrence and all the measures required to be put in place to forestall any further occurrence.

PANDEF prayed for the repose of the departed and prayed God Almighty to comfort the grieving Nigerians and the families of the deceased at this deeply agonising moment.