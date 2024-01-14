The immediate-past Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, has lamented the apparent non-application of the National Identity Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) synchronisation policy by relevant agencies to tackle insecurity in the country.

Pantami, who recalled how his life was threatened by criminals for reintroducing the NIN-SIM synchronisation policy when he was Minister of Communicatons against the backdrop of insecurity in the country, expressed his misgivings about the ineffective implementation of the policy on Sunday shortly after he announced on his verified X handle that he had mobilised financial support for the parents of six girls recently kidnapped from their home in Bwari Area Council of Abuja in order to secure the release of their remaining daughters from abductors following the murder of one of them.

An X user responded by asking the former Minister about the NIN-SIM synchronisation policy.

Responding, Pantami explained that lack of utilisation of the NIN-SIM policy has been the bane of tackling insecurity, particularly the menace of kidnapping.

“Thank you, for the question.

The NIN-SIM policy has been working. However, the relevant institutions fighting criminality are to be requested to ensure they utilise it effectively when a crime is committed. Lack of utilising it is the main problem, not the policy. While in office, I know 3 instances where the policy was utilised, and it led to the success of their operations.

“On the lack of utilisation, I am more worried than anyone, as my life was threatened by criminals for reintroducing it, including on BBC Hausa & and national dailies, I resisted and ensured its implementation. If it is not being utilised by the relevant institutions in charge of securing lives and property, then I am more frustrated than any person, as I sacrificed my life and ignored all the threats to life. This is just a point out of 100 on the policy. May the Almighty rescue all the kidnapped and bring absolute peace and stability to Nigeria, and may He (SWT) continue to guide our leaders and help them always in discharging their responsibilities,” Pantami stated.