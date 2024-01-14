Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Oladimeji, a.k.a Oladips, has denied faking his ‘death’, saying he “almost died for real”.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the rapper’s management team had announced on November 15, 2023, that the rapper passed away only to recant days later.

Speaking on the incident during a recent podcast interview with skit maker, Isbae U, Oladips also denied ever stating that his ‘death’ was announced as a prank.

“There is never a video of myself where I came out and said it’s a prank. It was just a misconception and the way bloggers were posting it like it was a prank. Who said it was a prank?

“I almost died, bro. For real. It’s a blessing that I’m sitting here”, he added.

When asked about his plans to convince popular search engine, Google, that he was still alive, he said: “I’m still alive now. Google will find out. The way it was easy for them to post the death, they will do the correction.”

The rapper, however, stated that he became more popular after his ‘resurrection’.