The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has partnered with the Nigerian Navy (NN) to train ex-agitators of the Niger Delta region.

The interim administrator of PAP, Major-General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd) disclosed this when he received the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo in his office in Abuja.

Ndiomu who was represented by PAP’s head of reintegration, Mr Wilfred Musa, said such partnership would lead to development of not just the region but the country at large.

A statement by the acting head of information, PAP, Alaenetonwa Lawson said, General Ndiomu lauded the world-class facility of the Naval Engineering College and assured of PAP’s readiness to explore a beneficial working relationship as well as continued partnership, which PAP would fully leverage on to train its delegates.

He said, “We’ll be very happy to explore ways and means to bring this collaboration to reality. I want to believe that among other things, this is the highest level of this meeting. I was amazed by the garment-making unit of the school. It is so elaborate. We have run dozens of trainings in the past but we have never had the opportunity to work with any of the academies that has the amount of infrastructure and the layout of what we saw at the naval engineering school.

“They make the garment there and they brand them. They stitch and they package. What that tells us is that we can have our delegates acquire that skill and also understand what it means to specialise and they will have a good appreciation of the value chain.

“An end-to-end of it is that you can decide to major as a monograming expert or as the one who is branding while another man is making the garment. Also, we observed that it was one man to one machine. So, there is no excuse of saying you don’t have a machine.

“Once again, you are highly welcome. We thank you for this visit and also for being willing and happy to work with PAP in moving our mandate to the next level.”

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, who was represented by the Chief of Naval Engineering, Rear Admiral Sdel Ladan, said the visit was a reciprocal one made to consolidate and deepen the growing partnership with the Naval Engineering College.