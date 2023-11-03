Veteran Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor has publicly solicited help as he opened up about battling a stroke.

In a viral video being circulated online, he said the reason he did not publicly disclose his illness was because he didn’t know it would last this long.

He said “I’m sick, this thing that is called stroke caught up with me, and from there they rushed me to the hospital. The first hospital they rushed me to was in Nnewi, where I spent some two months and I was referred to Teaching Hospital Nnewi and here I am.

“I was on a movie set with Emeka Ani, Patience Ozokwo, Rita Edochie, and Ebele Okaro. I was about to enter my car when I was struck with this problem and since then it has been getting worse. Right now, I can’t move, I can’t walk on my own. Half of my left leg is paralyzed, my left hand is not movable, so it is a problem for me.

“I’m calling on well spirited individuals to come to my assistance, to see how they can help me. It is paralysis, half of my body.”