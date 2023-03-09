Nigeria’s U23 boys, Olympic Eagles will now host their Guinean counterparts at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Wednesday, 22nd March, in the final round of qualifiers for this year’s Africa U23 Cup of Nations.

The game was earlier scheduled for the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan the same day.

To reach this stage of the series, the 1996 champions defeated the Tanzania U23 team 3-1 on aggregate in October 2022, winning 2-0 at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan after both teams stalemated the first leg in Dar es Salaam at 1-1.

The winner over two legs between Nigeria and Guinea will advance to the finals of the Africa U23 Cup of Nations scheduled to be hosted by Morocco later in the year. It is also at the tournament in Morocco that Africa’s flag bearers at next year’s Men’s Olympic Football Tournament in Paris will emerge.

The return leg against the Guineans will be in Morocco on Monday, 27th March.