Team Nigeria will officially open domestic camping in three States of the Federation, and the FCT, as the Federal Ministry of Sports Development will intensify the preparation of athletes for the Paris Olympics.

The states for domestic camping include Lagos, Bayelsa, and Oyo. The Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at a ministerial strategic technical meeting.

He said the meeting was aimed at preparing Team Nigeria for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The meeting had in attendance presidents, secretaries, and technical directors of the 11 Olympic-bound sports federations.

The minister, who stressed the importance of proper preparations for the Games, assured that foreign training tours for athletes will commence immediately after the domestic camp.

He said some countries with proximity to France, such as Germany, Spain, Italy, and even the United States, have been pencilled down for foreign tours for the Paris-bound athletes.

Enoh assured no stone would be left unturned in ensuring Team Nigeria does well at the Games.

“The combination of domestic camping and foreign training tours is essential. It ensures our athletes are well-prepared and ready to compete at the highest level,” he said.

The minister said the ministry was working round the clock to surpass Nigeria’s best outing at the Olympics, achieved at the Atlanta 1996 Games.

“Surpassing our best Olympic performance is a goal that we should target to meet. We must build on our past successes and strive for excellence in Paris 2024,” Enoh said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stakeholders’ meetings mapped out a comprehensive roadmap and technical training programme for Team Nigeria ahead of the Games.

The programme will be meticulously analysed by the Federation and Elite Athletes Department (FEAD) and the Ministerial Podium Performance Committee to ensure that Team Nigeria is on the right path to winning medals.

The minister said the roadmap will provide athletes with the best possible preparation, leveraging state-of-the-art facilities and local and international expert coaching.

NAN reports that, so far, 88 athletes have qualified for the Olympics, while others are still in the qualification process.

The Paris Olympics are slated for July 26 to August 11.