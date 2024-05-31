Ad

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has expressed his intentions to reapply for his United States permanent residency following the conviction of US former president, Donald Trump.

LEADERSHIP recalls that former President Trump who is vying to return to the seat of power was convicted of 35 charges bordering on falsifying business records to hide details of payment made to Stormy Daniels.

The former American president will wait till July 11 when the US Court will pronounce his sentence on the charges.

Recall that Soyinka who had never been a supporter of Trump’s Republican ideologies had kept to his promises of destroying his US green card in 2016, if Trump rushes the 45th presidency of the United States from fellow contestant, Hillary Clinton.

In response to Trump’s conviction, Soyinka has said in a statement that he would reapply for his US green card.

“Seeing that this trite, personal gesture attracted such inordinate attention at the time, let me answer the question before it is asked: Yes, I may choose to apply for restoration of my card of Permanent Residence, known as the Green Card. Possibly,” he said.

According to Soyinka, the court’s verdict against Trump was daybreak on a new democracy. “For millions in anguished parts of the world, certainly for us in vast swathes of the African continent, this is daybreak on a new democratic promise. The warning is clear; sooner or later, the clamour of equity breaks down the stoutest gates on guard across the citadel of impunity.

“The Trump debacle is a challenge also, a call to preparedness and steadfastness. Installed and putative fascisms – secular, military or theocratic – will extract from this only the wrong lessons, batten down and ‘crackdown’ in self-protection.

“It is “Not yet Uhuru,” Soyinka added, “not anywhere close for humanity in our global village. Nonetheless, a celebration, albeit in a minor key, is justified”.