The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has directed its members to resume work beginning from Monday.

The directive followed the suspension of the strike action embarked by the union since March 23 and has led to disruption of legislative activities at the State Assemblies.

The strike was as a result of agitations by the Union who are demanding for financial autonomy for State Assemblies.

In a communique at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) held yesterday, and jointly signed by PASAN national president, Comrade Mohammed Usman and Acting Secretary General, Comrade Ikechukwu Alaribe, the union said the strike action is only suspended for 45 days window starting from Monday 14th of June, 2021 to 29th of July, 2021.

The Union stated that the 45 days window will is to facilitate the passage of necessary legislations as contained in the Memorandum of Action (MOA) signed with the governors

The communique reads in part, “The Union frowns at the reported unnecessary intimidation and victimization of members during a lawful industrial strike action. We shall no longer tolerate any further victimization of members due to their participation in the strike action as directed by the Union and granted by the extant Labour Laws.”