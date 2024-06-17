Ad

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has urged governments at all levels to formulate and implement people-oriented policies and projects that will assuage the suffering of the masses.

The national chairman of the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle in an Eid-el-Kabir message to felicitate with Muslims and made available to journalists in Abuja, yesterday said the essence of government is to provide security and welfare to the people as stipulated in Section 14(2) b of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government. He said Nigerians expect a fair deal from their government, adding that the federal government should effectively tackle insecurity in the country to pave way for economic recovery, political stability, socio-religious harmony and sustainable development.

He said that Nigeria is the only country “we can call our own, let us unite and salvage it together and build a brighter, better and greater democratic nation.”

He felicitated with Muslims across the country on this year’s Eid-el Kabir celebrations and urged them to use the occasion to pray, renew their faith in Allah and in the nation.

“IPAC enjoins the Muslim Ummah, indeed all Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of obedience, sacrifice, love, tolerance, peace and patriotism as we resolve to build a strong, virile, united, progressive, equitable and prosperous democratic society,” the message reads.