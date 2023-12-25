The Chief Executive Officer of Nigerdock, Maher Jarmakani, has said that the partnership of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), represents significant step towards strengthening partnership between private sector companies in Nigeria and Europe.

The company also disclosed that the partnership was part of the efforts to drive the development of sustainable Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) into the country.

He said, “This visit represents a significant step towards strengthening the partnership between private sector companies in Nigeria and Europe. Our long-term commitment to Nigeria’s economic empowerment aligns perfectly with the goals of this mission, and we firmly believe that this collaboration will contribute to industrialisation, foreign direct investment, job creation, and increased adoption of green practices in Nigeria.”

LEADERSHIP reports that the multilateral collaboration being coordinated by UNIDO via the Investment and Technology Promotion Office Germany (ITPO Germany) and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) will facilitate the domiciliation of European enterprises.

However, Nigerdock indicated that representatives of 23 companies were in a UNIDO delegation to the company’s office in Lagos to explore collaboration on domiciling investments that specialise in renewable energy, green technologies, and agribusiness. Also in attendance were officials from the NIPC.

The companies that formed the Private Sector Mission (PSM) also specialise in sustainable packaging, circular economy, and waste management.

The PSM follows German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz’s visit to Nigeria, indicating a close relationship between Nigeria and Germany and underscored by the potential for greater cooperation and investment between the two countries.

Germany is seeking to invest across a variety of sectors, ranging from infrastructure and energy to agriculture business, mineral resources, information and communication technologies, transport, and logistics. Nigeria was Germany’s second-largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa, with direct German investments in Nigeria amounting to $158 million in 2021.

Nigerdock has a laudable extensive relationship with global firms and a longstanding commitment to Nigeria’s industrialization and economic development through investments in maritime and logistics infrastructure, sustainable projects, and clean energy initiatives.

The company projects its free zone, SIIFZ, as a strategically located economic development area and industrial hub, providing environmentally sustainable, energy-efficient and cost-congenial setting for global businesses that target Africa’s fastest-growing markets.

The ITPO Germany is an integral part of the UNIDO. It mobilises and supports technology transfer, private sector investments and industrial cooperation with developing countries for sustainable, private sector-led economic development.

Deputy Head of Office, UNIDO ITPO Germany, Michael Schmidt, said “UNIDO is dedicated to industrial park development in developing countries and economies in transition, with a specific focus on result efficiency and input for eco-industrial parks.”

“Our objectives and Nigerdock’s infrastructure goals present a valuable opportunity for cross-collaboration, and we look forward to further engagement regarding these initiatives,” he stated.